GENEVA — When Spike Herzig was looking for some help moving materials in anticipation of the Geneva Public Library’s Fall Book Sale, it was suggested he reach out to Ben Horowitz, an assistant coach for the Hobart College basketball team.
“He said, sure, he could come down on Saturday(Sept. 24) with two or three guys,” said Herzig, vice president of the Geneva Public Library Foundation, the group that sponsors the event that kicks off Friday(Sept. 30) and continues through Oct. 7.
Instead, Horowitz showed up at 9:30 a.m. with 18 basketball players. For three hours, they moved more than 13,000 books in hundreds of boxes from the library’s third floor down to the Community Room two floors below.
“They provided the book sale committee with a huge helping hand,” Herzig said. “Because the elevator seemed too slow at times, many books were carried down the stairs, often three boxes at a time.”
Horowitz said the players were happy to help. He said they are encouraged to get out into the community in the fall, and after their season ends in the spring, to see how they can contribute. He said that the culture at the Colleges — everyone from President Mark Gearan on down to the student body — is about community service.
“We don’t just look at their ability to play. We look at their values,” Horowitz said. “This program is bigger than basketball.”
Herzig said it was fun to watch the team. Members were always polite and helpful way beyond what was asked of them, Herzig said, and they really seemed to enjoy a camaraderie with the volunteers.
“Plus, we learned some new popular language along the way,” Herzig said, noting that he was taking pictures of a young man with his arms full of boxes when a curious question was raised.
“Is that gonna ’Gram?’” the team member asked Herzig, who replied with, “What?”
The player posed the same question, to which Herzig said, “You need to speak slower because I don’t understand.”
“‘You know social media like Instagram’ he told me,” Herzig said. “So when you hear me talking about ’Grams, you will know it’s not about weights but about socializing with the media!”
Herzig said the help was much needed and appreciated, although he thinks the foundation underestimated the number of books and boxes it has. There are probably 15,000 books in total, so there was a great deal of work yet to be accomplished, he noted.
“All those books need to be placed on tables, some need to be sorted, boxes have to be cut down to size, and the room tidied up in general before Friday,” he said. “So, if you have even a half-hour to share, we sure could use the help.”
Sale hours will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Each person who comes Sunday will be provided a free book of their choice just for stopping by, no purchase necessary, Herzig said.
“This sale will provide the largest assortment of books and other materials ever, including a plethora of military history, science fiction, and fantasy,” he noted.
The Foundation for the Geneva Public Library is a non-profit entity with a sole purpose of raising funds for the library. The foundation has raised more $185,000 for library use through book sales, the Balcony Bookstore, and A Taste of Jazz. Its newest fundraiser, a forum scheduled for Oct. 29, features three local authors: John Avanzato, Kerry Lippincott, and Max Whelan.