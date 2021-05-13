GENEVA — The Foundation for the Geneva Public Library will hold a summer book sale this year. It’s planned for June 7-11 on the second floor of the library, during the library’s regular hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays.
Book donations can be dropped off when the library is open. There is a table in the Castle Street entryway for donations. Limit donations to one box or bag per day.
For the sale, customers are asked to bring their own bags.
Face coverings are required in the library at all times.
The annual fall book sale will return in October.
For more information and updates, visit www.genevapubliclibrary.net/booksale.