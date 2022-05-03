GENEVA — The project to reduce Routes 5&20 from four to two lanes and provide a more pedestrian-friendly environment on parts of Castle and Exchange streets is moving ahead, the city’s public works director said Monday.
“The plan is to be done by October,” Joe Venuti said during a project update Monday morning at city hall that was attended by members of the city’s Business Improvement District and others. “The heavy lifting (for Castle and Exchange) is over.”
However, Venuti noted only about 40% of that work is done as of now.
He expects the contractor, Nardozzi Construction of Geneva, may have to ask for an extension for some project components beyond the October deadline. That includes the installation of modernized traffic signals. A delay in the delivery of components for traffic-control equipment is estimated at 20-36 weeks, Venuti explained.
While there is a lot of construction yet to do downtown — from sidewalk seating to paving — Venuti said the completion of curbing was a “milestone of the project,” allowing Nardozzi to move onto the 5&20 work as well.
Nardozzi may step up milling and paving on Castle and Exchange, Venuti indicated.
“We’re now talking about expediting that to hopefully getting pavement in May,” he said.
The paving work should go quickly, he noted.
The Downtown Streetscape and Routes 5&20 Corridor Reconfiguration Project, as it’s officially called, began June 28, 2021. Its start was hampered by unanticipated sewer line replacement work on Exchange Street, as well as the need to remove trolley line ties buried in the road.
The 5&20 work also includes crosswalk improvements, landscaped medians and a bike path. The traffic-calming measures are part of a plan to improve pedestrian access from downtown Geneva to the lakefront.