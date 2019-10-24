GENEVA — New name, same focus.
Geneva 2020, a community initiative launched in 2011 to develop ways to improve student outcomes — is now Geneva 2030. Officials announced the change during the annual 2019 Community Report breakfast meeting Wednesday morning at Club 86.
And while there is much to celebrate looking back at its eight-year history — including significantly higher graduation rates — Geneva 2030 acknowledges that there also are significant challenges ahead for a district that likely has the most diverse student population in the county.
Besides improving graduation rates, other goals include kindergarten readiness, literacy success, STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and design and math) success, along with college and career readiness.
City Manager Sage Gerling, chair of the Geneva 2030 Executive Board, said the success of Geneva’s students “directly or indirectly affects all of us. … We are all invested in our children.”
She acknowledged the contributions of Hobart and William Colleges, which “graciously” continue to spearhead the effort.
The program was launched in part by former HWS President Mark Gearan. It was modeled on an educational-improvement program in Cincinnati called Collective Impact, which suggests that issues are best addressed when organizations work together toward a common goal. HWS, the school district, the city and a host of business and not-for-profit organizations have joined together to improve student outcomes.
In its report, provided to community partners who attended the breakfast, Geneva 2030 states that “as we close in on 2020, we see how much work needs to be done.”
That includes improving graduation rates for the district’s growing Hispanic population. While graduation numbers for the segment have improved — from 43.5 percent in 2010 to 62 percent in 2019 — those figures lag well behind other groups.
“Barriers to a higher graduation rate for Hispanic students include language barriers for both students and parents, cultural differences, housing issues and other equity-related challenges,” the report said.
“GHS students who are Hispanic or have limited English proficiency are struggling to succeed” with state education department requirements, the report said. “Many of these students come from places such as Puerto Rico, where the school culture is much different than Geneva. The challenge will be finding ways to better support these students even before they get to high school and creating a culturally sensitive environment at GCSD to ensure that these students feel engaged, connected and supported in their educating at every grade level.”
While many Hispanic students are struggling, solid improvements were noted in the graduation rates of African-American students — from 44.8 percent in 2010 to 88.9 percent in 2019. That is just slightly behind white students, who had a 91.5 percent graduation rate. It marks an 11.1 percent improvement over the 2018 graduate rate of 77.8 percent.
Overall, the 2019 graduation rate is 82.7 percent, while the 2020 goal was 90 percent by the end of the decade. The district’s 2010 rate was 71 percent.
Literacy proficiency also is a concern, the report states. While the numbers are pointing in the right direction, only 24 percent of students are reading at grade level by state standards. That’s compared to a goal of 90 percent.
“As we look towards the next decade of collective-impact efforts in Geneva, we know we will need to address underlying challenges for students, such as those rooted in equity and diversity issues, in order to create sustainable education success for our community’s youth,” the report said.
One of the contributors to the “collective-impact efforts” is the Geneva Education Foundation. On Wednesday, it received a nice gift from the state, by way of Assemblyman Brian Kolb, a longtime supporter of Geneva 2030. He presented the foundation, represented by its president, Bernie Lynch, with $20,000.
A 2030 partner, the foundation’s mission is to “supplement and enhance the educational opportunities offered to the children and other members of the Geneva City School District.”
Lynch also is a member of the 2030 Executive Board.
Kolb said Geneva 2030 has had a “tremendous impact on our children in the Geneva community.”
He called Geneva a “unique, but powerful community that works together.”
Kolb also expressed thanks to Superintendent Trina Newton, who is retiring at the end of the school year.
“This lady has just done a phenomenal job,” he said.
Gerling said Geneva was fortunate to have Newton come to the district.
“When Trina came to our community, she said, ‘You guys matter,’” said Gerling. “Trina, you will be dearly missed, but you have set us up for success.”