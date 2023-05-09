ROSEMONT, Ill. — On the weekend of April 29-30, Geneva High School joined 130 of the top quiz bowl teams from small public high schools at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare Chicago for the 2023 Small School National Championship Tournament.
Quiz bowl is a competitive, academic, interscholastic activity for teams of four students. Teams use buzzers to answer questions about science, math, history, literature, mythology, geography, social science, current events, sports, and popular culture.
The matches feature a blend of individual competition and team collaboration, since no individual player is likely to be an expert in all subject areas. Participation in quiz bowl both reinforces lessons from the classroom and encourages players to develop new intellectual interests, said the team.
Geneva sent two teams to the tournament. The A team, in the Traditional Public Schools Division, consisted of Sophie Augustine, Owen Brown, Desmond Carson, Austin Chen and Natalie McFadden. The B team, also in the Traditional Public Schools Division, consisted of Cash Beers, Jana Fladd, Rowan Magee and Alex Salter. The teams were coached by George Goga and Victoria Lehman.
Geneva entered two of the four New York teams competing at the national championship, coaches noted.
Geneva A finished the preliminary rounds with a 6-4 record, which qualified them for the playoffs. Geneva B finished the preliminary rounds with a 1-9 record.
There were some tense moments, the Geneva squad said. Its B team suffered a heartbreaking, narrow loss to Ottawa Hills B from Toledo, Ohio, 180-165 during round 2 and suffered another narrow loss to Russell B from Kentucky, 180-175, during round 8.
Geneva A was on the brink of elimination when they defeated Columbiana from Ohio in round 16 to stay alive. Unfortunately, they lost to Morris A from Oklahoma, ending their shot at the title.
Geneva B’s shot at the playoffs ended when they lost to Coalgate from Oklahoma in round 7.
The A team finished 21st in the Traditional Public Schools Division, which was won by Fair Grove R-X School of Fair Grove, Mo. The Open Division champion was the A team from BASIS Independent McLean of McLean, Va.
The 2023 tournament featured 77 teams from 20 states.