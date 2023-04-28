GENEVA — The quiz bowl team from Geneva High School is on the road for its next competition.
It’s not at a school down the road; rather, it’s in Rosemont, Ill., just outside Chicago, where they are one of 128 teams competing in the National Academic Quiz Tournaments’ Small School National Championship Tournament April 28-30 at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare Chicago.
The team qualified through game play, according to head coach Victoria Lehman and assistant coach George Goga. Goga said Geneva plays circuit tournaments around the state in person and across the country online, including international tournaments. That includes a first-place finish at the Ithaca Fall Tournament in November.
“We were invited to play in an exhibition tournament in China,” Goga noted, “and have played in Washington state, Texas and Minnesota. Covid has opened up online tournaments.”
Four-student teams use buzzers to answer questions about science, math, history, literature, mythology, geography, social science, current events, sports, and popular culture. The matches are a blend of individual competition and team collaboration because no individual player is likely to be an expert in all subject areas. Participation in quiz bowl both reinforces lessons from the classroom and encourages players to develop new intellectual interests.
This is Geneva’s ninth trip to the Small School National Championship Tournament. They competed in 2022 as well.
The team, which is competing in the Traditional Public Schools Division, includes Sophie Augustine, Cash Beers, Owen Brown, Desmond Carson, Austin Chen, Jana Fladd, Rowan Magee, Natalie McFadden, and Alex Salter.
Geneva will look to draw on its experience. Augustine, Brown, Fladd, and McFadden participated in the 2022 championship tournament, and Brown in 2021 — the ’21 edition was held virtually.
Goga said these students are worthy of admiration.
“Our students are industrious leaders who exemplify the best that our community has to offer,” he said. “Quiz bowl engages students intellectually and socially. At (SUNY Geneseo), I talk about education as book craft and soul craft — what happens in the classroom representing the former and what happens outside the classroom representing the latter. Quiz bowl develops both. Our students become better, more feeling community members in a world that seems to always be convincing us that doing so is not worth the time. One hundred percent of (Quizbowl) players earn an undergraduate education — many from the most prestigious colleges/universities in the U.S.”
The team noted that this competition is the only quiz bowl national championship pitting small schools against each other. One division contains non-selective public schools with 500 or fewer students in their top three grades, and another division is for other schools with 350 or fewer students in their top three grades.
Among the 127 teams competing in Rosemont, one is a familiar foe to Geneva: Bishop Ludden from Syracuse.
Goga lauds fellow coach Lehman’s work with Geneva’s quiz bowl team.
She “bears the responsibility for all of our team’s success. I am another coach, though the team’s success is a direct function of Victoria’s love and hard work for the team. It is inspiring to see her push the students. I teach many of them in AP Literature and Composition — it’s no surprise they are some of my best students — and supplement the hard work Victoria does with them.”
Tournament results will be updated throughout the three days of competition at naqt.com/go/stats/13401. Those interested also can follow #ssnct on Twitter.
Anyone wanting to make a donation to help pay for the cost of the team traveling to Chicagoland can do so by mailing checks to Geneva High Quizbowl, Attn. George Goga or Victoria Lehman, at 101 Carter Road, Geneva, NY 14456.
“We are eternally grateful to the generous benefactors who make this operation possible,” Goga said. “(Quizbowl) is a community endeavor.”