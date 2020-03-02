GENEVA — An organization that has been instrumental in raising literacy rates for local children has been named the winner of the 2020 Choose Health Ontario Award.
Geneva Reads was chosen by the Ontario County Health Collaborative, a group working to make a difference in the health of county residents through programs, education, motivation and opportunities for making healthy choices.
The award will be presented March 24 at the annual Ontario County safety awards banquet at Club 86. Geneva Reads also will be recognized in a resolution from the county Board of Supervisors.
Geneva Reads was nominated for the award by Christine Pullin, a county public health nurse who attends the “Geneva Reads at WIC” (Women, Infants, and Children) sessions at the Presbyterian Church in Geneva.
Anne Schühle, executive director of Geneva Reads, said Pullin has gotten to know all the WIC volunteers. It is one of 16 programs run by Geneva Reads to get books into the hands of all local children.
“It was very kind of Christine Pullin to nominate us for this award, and we’re honored to receive it. We’re very grateful to the 15 Geneva Reads volunteers who work at WIC sessions, helping parents choose books for their children and encouraging them to read daily,” Schühle said. “Several of the volunteers are bilingual, which really helps, and they all love to see how enthusiastic the families are about the books.”
Mary Beer, Ontario County’s director of public health, said Geneva Reads has been instrumental in raising third-grade proficient literacy rates in the city school district. The organization has been providing new and gently used books for Geneva’s children since 2007 and has distributed more than 20,000 books through multiple programs over the last two years.
Geneva Reads also:
• Ensures access to books through 11 free community bookshelves.
• Hosts community reading events.
• Created a program called Healthy Readers.
• Volunteers from Geneva Reads at WIC allow each child to pick a book at every visit, including books in Spanish.
• Hosts a book fest for students in kindergarten through second grade every spring.
“Improving the reading level of the community helps with overall health literacy, which is important for lifelong health,” Beer said. “Health literacy is essential for successful access to care and use of services, self-care of chronic conditions, and maintenance of health and wellness.”
Beer said Geneva Reads is an excellent example of healthy happenings supported by the regional community health improvement assessment. The assessment clarifies community priorities to healthy eating, promoting well-being and prevention of chronic disease and tobacco use.
Schühle added through the Healthy Readers program, Geneva Reads provides a new book at each of 11 well-pediatric visits — up to age 4 — at Finger Lakes Medical Associates and Finger Lakes Community Health.
“In all, we have about 75 volunteers and couldn’t do anything without them,” she said.