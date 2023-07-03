GENEVA — Geneva Reads and Geneva Public Library honored their volunteers and community partners recently when their annual reception returned after a three-year covid-induced hiatus.
Dozens of volunteers, from teens to senior citizens, attended the social, which included awards, a game, socializing, and food prepared by library staff and the Geneva Reads board of directors.
A special feature of the evening was the debut of a Geneva Reads’ theme song written and performed by retired pediatrician Dr. Bob Weinberg, who joined Geneva Reads’ board last July.
The evening was organized by library employee Theresa Osborne, with an assist from library Executive Director Frank Sykes and Geneva Reads Executive Director Anne Schühle.
The library honored teen volunteer Jamar Delgado for his many hours helping in a variety of capacities and Lynn “Spike” Herzig and George Abbott for their leadership in organizing the recent book sale — and managing the fallout from the flooding of the Community Room, which destroyed half of the sale’s inventory.
Sykes told all the volunteers “We are incredibly grateful to all who invest their time to assist in our mission to inspire and support a lifetime of learning and creativity for the Geneva community. We could not do all that we do without you.”
Geneva Reads typically honors a Volunteer of the Year and a Community Partner of the Year annually. The event was last held in 2019 when 2018 honorees were highlighted.
Receiving awards this year were:
2019 Volunteers of the Year — “Our WIC Team” of roughly a dozen people who helped WIC families choose free books and understand the importance of reading to children
2020 Volunteers of the Year — “Our Pandemic Heroes,” dozens of volunteers who accepted book deliveries at home, delivered more than 1,000 books to about 106 homes when the schools and libraries were closed; took orders, sorted and delivered 10 free books per child to xx homes for
2021 Volunteer of the Year — Pete Saracino, who shared his birding knowledge by led a book discussion and bird-watching excursions during the year-long Community Read.
2022 Volunteer Tom McClure of the Year, who has been available to load and transport books and Book Fest equipment each and every year.
2019 Community Partner of the Year, The Presbyterian Church in Geneva, which provides space for books for the WIC program and other events for the annual Community Reads. Church member Hugh Price built and donated a cabinet for WIC books.
2020 Community Partner of the Year, Finger Lakes Welcome Center, opened its conference room for the annual Summer Slide Book Fair to help Geneva Reads reach more children with an offer of 10 free books during and after the pandemic.
2021 Community Partner of the Year, City of Geneva, for its Department of Public Works’ efforts in installing the Lakefront StoryWalk, dedicated to Stephanie Monson last spring.
2022 Community Partner of the Year, Historic Geneva, for collaborating on Community Read events over the years and for the excellent leadership of its director, Kerry Lippincott, who is in her second year chairing the month-long event.
With the efforts of the volunteers involved with Geneva Reads, it would have been more difficult to weather the pandemic. Instead, the mission of the organization — getting as many people involved with a lifetime love of reading — thrived, organizers indicated.