GENEVA — City workers soon will install Geneva Reads’ new story walk at Lakefront Park, thanks to a collaboration that started with a $100 challenge grant more than a year ago.
“Mary Lawthers, who was president of the Geneva Rotary Club at the time, came to see me and said that a district-level Rotarian had challenged her to come up with a literacy project,” said Geneva Reads Executive Director Anne Schühle. “As one of our volunteers, Mary knows literacy is our focus. So, we talked for a bit, and I mentioned that I’d been researching story walks, hoping to have one in Geneva.”
A story walk is a succession of book pages that families can walk along and read, beginning to end. They can be simple and portable or permanent and substantial.
In its early years, Geneva Reads took a simple approach, attaching laminated storybook pages to wood stakes (eye-level for a child) and stuck the poles in orange pylons borrowed from the city of Geneva. That worked well for many events, but eventually carrying and transporting them each time became too difficult.
“What I especially liked about that story walk was that each page came with a laminated card telling the child to skip to the next page, or walk backward, or jump … I loved that the volunteers who made it combined elements of physical fun, and I hope we’ll be able to do that with the new one,” Schühle said.
Schühle and Rotarians Linda Equinozzi and Christine Fitzgerald became the story walk committee, with the Rotarians dealing with the vendor and story walk route and Schühle writing grants and using what she’d learned from Geneva Reads’ early story walk. The display pieces arrived in mid-April from Barking Dog Exhibits in Wisconsin, which has handled such projects in communities across the country.
Grant funding was provided by Geneva Community Projects, Geneva Rotary Club Benevolent Fund, and the Richard D. Donchian Foundation.
In November, Geneva Reads board member Kelley Monson’s mother-in-law, Stephanie “Omi” Monson, died, and the family requested donations in her memory be made to Geneva Reads. She loved children and enjoyed working as a lunchroom monitor for 34 years.
“I’ve known Kelley’s husband, Carl, for many years, but I’d never met his mother,” Schühle said. “The notes that came with the contributions quickly made me realize I’d missed out on a really special person. A West Street School retiree told me that the teachers there felt better knowing that Monson was working the lunchroom, because it meant the children would be safe and cared for.”
A family friend left this message on legacy.com: “I will always cherish the time that I was able to be part of your family. If it wasn’t for the time I spent with your mom out in the garden I would never have known a gooseberry even existed. She was strict and scary and giving and loving all at the same time. She was a wonderful woman …”
Schuhle said “That was when it clicked that we should use the contributions made in Omi’s name to make sure the story walk could be built. And that’s why it will be dedicated in her memory when it opens.”
The City agreed to install the story walk, and Director of Recreation David Sharman has been dealing with the technical end of siting it. CQ Signs’ owner Peter Miller offered to donate the sign that will go up at the start of the story walk, near the Finger Lakes Welcome Center playground. Then, Vance Metal Fabricators said it would donate the metal support structure for the sign.
“We are so grateful that everyone has come together to make this happen,” Schühle said. “And we found out there is real enthusiasm for it among local families. I put an announcement about it on our Facebook page one evening, and before I went to bed it had reached more than 4,000 people. Eventually, it had reached more than 22,000 and had 199 shares.”
Future donations toward the project will help pay for children’s books (two of each are needed) and the lamination of their pages to ensure protection from rain and snow.
“We’d like to put a new book in every two weeks to encourage families to return regularly, but there is a cost involved, so we’ll see how that works,” Schühle said.
All books used will be bilingual, Spanish/English, so that everyone in the community can enjoy reading them.