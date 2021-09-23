GENEVA — Geneva Reads is going to the birds for its upcoming Community Read — a year-long exploration of all things bird. Literary and natural bird resources will be shared during book talks, guided neighborhood bird walks, instructional workshops and more.
The official kickoff event — a meet-and-greet with educators and birds of prey from Wild Wings Raptor Educational Facility in Mendon — will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Finger Lakes Welcome Center.
Book and event topics throughout the year will include bird migration, bird identification and landscaping, as well as photography, phone apps and connections to other local bird-related events and organizations. Drawings will be held at each event for a bird book and bird-related prizes.
“Focusing on birds was suggested at our 2020 Club Night and again by one of our donors, Sandy Merwarth, and we’re excited to have her on the planning committee,” said Anne Schühle, Geneva Reads executive director. “I don’t know much about birds but have quickly learned there’s a lot of local interest, and there are books for every age.”
Committee members have been connecting Community Read activities with a variety of partners, including Eaton Birding Society, the Green and Shade Tree committees, Geneva Garden Club, Historic Geneva, Ontario Pathways and Montezuma National Wetlands.
Board member Nina McCarthy, who became a certified Master Naturalist during the COVID-19 pause and chairs the project, led the first half-hour bird walk Sept. 1, starting out from the Brook Street playground and providing various guides for identifying local birds, such as merlins, Carolina wrens, blue jays and chickadees. The birders in the neighborhood continue to grow in number each Wednesday.
Dates and sites of future walks will be posted at www.genevareads.org. Those attending should bring a bird guide and binoculars if they have them.
During the year-long Community Read, a variety of books will be reviewed and discussed covering topics like migration — “A World on the Wing” by Scott Weidensaul and “Private Lives of Garden Birds” by Calvin Simonds — and landscaping for bird habitats — “Nature’s Best Hope” by David Tallamy. The highlighted Community Read, which will be available at Geneva Public Library soon, is “Birds and Blooms Ultimate Guide to Birding.” A companion book will be given to Geneva’s K-5 students.
For dates and times for future events, see www.genevareads.org.