GENEVA — The Geneva Red Wings have announced that this year’s Veteran and Military Appreciation Night will happen this coming Tuesday. Special ceremonies and a supply drive for Blue Star Mothers are among what’s planned.
All veterans and active military members will receive free admission to the game. First pitch is 7:05 p.m. Military recruiters will be available outside of McDonough Park, beginning at 6 p.m.
The field, which hosts the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League in June and July, is at 180 Lyceum St.
Boxes will be set up for the Blue Star Mothers of New York supply drive. Fans are encouraged to donate razors, shampoo, soap, sunblock (at least SPF 40+), lip balm, deodorant, white socks, shaving cream, body wash, unscented or masculine lotions, and foot powder. Donations support deployed troops, veterans, and military families on the home front.