GENEVA — A city resident who works at Hobart and William Smith Colleges will be a contestant on “Jeopardy” next week.
Andrea “Andie” Huskie, director of secondary education, will be featured on the popular television game show beginning July 4, the Colleges said.
Last summer, Huskie successfully completed a three-round audition process with producers and casting personnel from the show. In May, she flew to Los Angeles and competed, the Colleges said.
With host Mayim Bialik, who was “very sweet and wonderful to chat with between rounds,” Huskie said she met some incredible competitors, including a Duke professor and several other educators, and that some of the categories were really challenging. She’s not allowed to divulge the details of her stint until the show airs.
“It was an exciting experience,” Huskie said. “The games were really competitive, the categories were tough, there was a nail-biting match with interesting questions, but I did better than I expected,” said Huskie, a lifelong fan of the show.
HWS said she practiced for weeks clicking a highlighter pen that colleague Mary Kelly, an associate professor of education, gave her, as well as studying old decks of Trivial Pursuit cards.
With the show recording five episodes each day, Huskie was there with 16 other contestants and was selected to participate in the first show of the day. While very nervous at first, practice time on the live set and with the buzzer put her at ease, she said.
At HWS, Huskie has served as director of secondary education since 2019. She previously was an English teacher at Lansing Central School in Tompkins County for 12 years and an assistant program coordinator at Cornell University. She holds Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Arts degrees in English language and literature from Binghamton University.
While in Los Angeles, Huskie met up with one of the first students she taught at Lansing — Nicholas Geisler works as a screenwriter, the Colleges noted.
The Colleges said that others from HWS to appear on “Jeopardy” include Trustee Bill Whitaker, who last year served as a guest host while producers searched for a replacement following the death of long-running former host Alex Trebek. Kristen Welsh, an associate professor of Russian studies, was a contestant in 2008.