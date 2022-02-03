GENEVA — With major snowfall expected today and Friday, the city is reminding motorists that winter parking restrictions will be activated again, starting at 2 a.m. Friday.
That means that no cars will be allowed on city streets after that time, the city said.
For those who live in a designated alternate-side parking area or utilize city parking lots, follow posted winter parking signage, the city noted.
“We are having issues with people not understanding the winter parking process and the need to give us time to remove all of the snow,” City Clerk Lori Guinan said. “Anyone who was signed up prior to last year to receive the winter parking notices needed to sign up again on our new website to receive emails or text messages.”
If you are not signed up for the city notification system you can do so at cityofgenevany.com/list.aspx.
According to meteorologist Drew Montreuil of FLX Weather, a winter storm warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for the region.
He said the precipitation will arrive in two phases — the first Wednesday evening through Thursday morning, and a second phase where a majority of the snow accumulation will happen. That is expected to start Thursday afternoon and slowly wind down during the day Friday.
“Precipitation will decrease in intensity Thursday morning and may even end at times later Thursday morning into early Thursday afternoon,” he said on his web page. "However, snow will become heavy in the second phase during the mid and late afternoon hours Thursday. Snowfall rates (could) possibly exceed an inch an hour."
Travel is expected to be difficult, especially from late Thursday afternoon through Friday morning, Montreuil said.
"Most of the snow should taper off during the late afternoon or early evening Friday, but some localized lake effect southeast of Lake Ontario will be possible into Friday night," he said.