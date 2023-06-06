GENEVA — The Geneva Rotary Club is offering interest-free educational loans to seniors graduating from Geneva High School.
For nearly 100 years, the Geneva Rotary Club Student Loan Program has assisted hundreds of students and their families with the cost of a college education.
Application forms for an interest-free student loan are available at the Geneva High Counseling office, the Geneva Rotary Club website (genevarotaryclub.org), or by contacting Charles Bauder (cnbauder@localnet.com or 315-789-5072).
The deadline for applying for a Geneva Rotary Student Loan is June 15.
For additional information, contact Bauder.
Applicant qualifications include: resident of the Geneva City School District; graduating from Geneva High School; being admitted to or an enrolled student in a two- or four-year college or university; and being in good standing academically and as a citizen at GHS.
The Selection Committee will then review applications and applicants are generally informed of the committee’s decision by early July. If selected to receive a loan, a Promissory Note will be sent to the applicant to be completed and returned to the Student Loan Committee. The Promissory Note will require the signature of a co-signer (parent or legal guardian). Loan checks will be made payable to the applicant and are generally mailed by late July.
Repayment of the loan will enable the Geneva Rotary Club to assist future students. Payment of the interest-free loan must commence no later than three months after graduation or upon leaving school for any reason. The minimum monthly payment will be $75 per month ($900 per year) until the loan is satisfied.
Geneva Rotary has sponsored the program since the 1920s. The principal benefactor of the program was Nathan Lapham, a district attorney and judge from Geneva who had received financial help for his education at Cornell University Law School. Judge Lapham donated a considerable sum of money to Geneva Rotary for the student loan program. The restricted fund is invested and managed by the Student Loan Committee.
If you are interested in serving your community in a new way and are interested in becoming a Geneva Rotarian, contact secretary@genevarotaryclub.org for more information or go to www.genevarotaryclub.org. Geneva Rotary meets every Wednesday at noon at Dana’s Time Out.