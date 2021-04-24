GENEVA — A summer tradition in downtown Geneva has been canceled for a second straight year.
On Friday, the Geneva Business Improvement District announced it is canceling the 2021 Cruisin’ Night, which had been scheduled for July 23.
The event, which features classic cars parked along downtown streets, as well as live music, food, adult beverages and more, took place annually for two decades prior to its cancellation in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The GBID staff and board of directors unanimously agreed that pulling off this beloved community event simply wasn’t possible given the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and evolving state and local government guidelines,” said Michael Mills, Geneva BID executive director. “We are optimistic that the event will be back next year, better than ever, and we look forward to welcoming the community and tourists to Geneva downtown for a big block party.”
Mills noted that Cruisin’ Night has been held in downtown Geneva since 1999. It has drawn crowds of up to 6,000 people.
The state continues to limit outdoor mass gatherings, and it’s unclear if Gov. Andrew Cuomo will lift or ease those restrictions if COVID-19 cases continue to fall and vaccinations continue to rise. Mills said there are “just too many unknowns, and we would also hate to be the cause of any super spreader activities in the region. We are turning the page and excited for 2022.”
The cancellation comes at a financial cost to BID, Mills noted, as event proceeds help underwrite the agency, which also derives revenue from a special tax paid by building owners within the Business Improvement District.
Mills said BID’s mission includes downtown beautification, safety and economic development.
“The Geneva BID keeps our downtown streets looking clean and economically vibrant, beautiful and safe for community members and visitors alike,” he said.