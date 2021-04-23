GENEVA — The Geneva Business Improvement District announced Friday that it is postponing Cruisin’ Night for a second straight year. The event, set for Friday, July 23, had been held continuously for 20 years prior to its cancellation in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The GBID staff and board of directors unanimously agreed that pulling off this beloved community event simply wasn’t possible given the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and evolving state and local government guidelines,” said Michael Mills, Geneva BID executive director. “We are optimistic that the event will be back next year, better than ever, and we look forward to welcoming the community and tourists to Geneva downtown for a big block party.”