GENEVA — Geneva lawyer and businessman Mario Fratto announced he is considering a run for Congress on the Republican line in 2022.
“I have been asked to run for office many times over the last decade, and I’ve never seriously considered it until now,” he said in a press release.
It’s unclear at this point whether the run will be in the 23rd District, currently represented by Republican Tom Reed, who is not seeking re-election.
The state is losing a congressional seat because of U.S. population shifts.
Fratto said he was born and raised in Geneva and attended Syracuse University. He went on to receive a law degree from the University of Southern California, with a concentration in business law. Fratto said he returned to Geneva to open a law office in the city, practicing for five years, but has now taken over the day-to-day operations of his family business, Geneva Granite, where he has been for the last three years.
Fratto noted that in the early days of the Covid-19 lockdowns, he started a political YouTube channel, “Making the Case with Mario Fratto.”
He said the channel reached over 10,000 subscribers within six months, but claims his channel was being censored for producing conservative content, making it difficult to get his message out.
“I figured that if big tech was going to censor me, maybe I needed to do more than just talk about solutions and actually work on changing the system,” Fratto said. “I barely recognize the country I grew up in, and I think people are fed up with career politicians controlling their lives and wasting their money.”
Fratto said he has spoken to party leaders and is expecting to make an announcement in January on whether he will run.
A former aide to Reed, Joe Sempolinski, has also announced his candidacy for what is currently the 23rd District.