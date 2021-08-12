GENEVA — The Salvation Army of Geneva is gearing up for its fourth annual golf tournament on Saturday(Aug. 14) at Big Oak Golf Course.
Capts. Aida and Oscar Rolon took over leadership of the Salvation Army of Geneva earlier this year — and this is their first time running the golf tournament.
“We are excited to continue such a fun, philanthropic event,” Aida Rolon said.
The golf tournament raises funds for the Geneva community to assist with sending children from low-income families to Long Point Camp on Seneca Lake next year.
The Salvation Army of Geneva is still accepting teams to play in this year’s tournament. The team cost of $300 includes dinner for all participants. Individual golfers can sign up for $75. Dinner-only tickets cost $25.
Call (315) 789-1055 to sign up or find out more about sponsorship possibilities. In addition to sponsors, donations to the silent auction are needed.