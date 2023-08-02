GENEVA — Through the Geneva 2030 partnership, second-graders imagine bright futures, according to Hobart and William Smith Colleges.
By graduation, most city school district students will have visited HWS three times. Beginning in the second grade, students also return as sixth- and ninth-graders.
“When each Geneva child is welcomed onto the local campus three times in their K-12 experience we hope that it builds confidence and excitement about their future choices,” said Peter Budmen, assistant director of the Center for Community Engagement and Service Learning.
During the second-graders’ visit to campus this spring, the theme for the day was “We are all superheroes — Everyone has a talent to share.” Each student received a copy of Vice President Kamala Harris’ children’s book “Superheroes are Everywhere.” Students in the school district’s dual-immersion program received their copy of Harris’ book in Spanish. HWS faculty and summer research students led a Spanish-language lesson where they taught everyday words you might use on a college campus.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, roughly one in five Americans speak a language other than English in their homes. In Geneva, 12.4% of the population speaks a language other than English, according to HWS officials.
Activities throughout the day included a game of “Would You Rather” that incorporated movement and activated decision-making skills, the Colleges noted. Staff in the Warren Hunting Smith Library led an activity on visual literacy. Students also participated in Empowerment-Central, a social-emotional based learning activity, and got a Do It Yourself upcycled book bag and superhero cape.
The Colleges said 25 HWS community members and Sodexo catering staff participated in the visit.
Geneva 2030 is currently funded by Hobart and William Smith, The Breitfeld Group, Strive Together and the Town of Geneva. Past support has come from the Wyckoff Family Foundation, the Max and Marian Farash Charitable Foundation, the ESL Charitable Foundation, the Rochester Area Community Foundation and the City of Geneva. According to HWS, Geneva 2030 is a “collective impact initiative working with resources from the entire Geneva community, including nonprofit organizations, businesses and individuals, to support the education of Geneva’s children from birth through high school and beyond.”
According to HWS, the Colleges have served as its anchor institution since its inception in 2011.