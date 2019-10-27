GENEVA — Town Supervisor Mark Venuti and Joule Community Power will host public information sessions Monday to discuss two clean energy opportunities.
Venuti will be joined by Mike Gordon, CEO of Joule. They will talk about a community choice aggregation (CCA) program that offers a default choice of 100-percent renewable electricity, and a community solar program that provides annual savings of approximately 10 percent.
Venuti and Gordon will discuss details of both programs, answer questions, and explain how the two programs complement each other. CCA discussions will include information about how electricity is purchased, pricing, contract length, energy sources, enrollment, opting out, and the various supply options available to those who participate.
Community solar discussion will cover contract terms, the savings guarantee, bill credits, and the projected date credits will appear on subscribers’ bills.
There will be two sessions, at 5:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. The sessions will be the same agenda, so interested residents only need to attend one session.
The meetings will be at the Geneva Town Hall, 3750 County Road 6.