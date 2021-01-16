GENEVA — The challenges involved with organizing the annual Martin Luther King Jr. march and memorial service were inescapable, courtesy of COVID-19. However, the president of the committee that organizes Geneva’s MLK Day celebration said there was no talk of skipping the 2021 event.
“We all agreed it’s too important for us to ignore,” Don Golden said. “(Dr. King) was a uniter. Celebrating his day is a way for us to maybe heal a little bit of any possible wounds that may have been inflicted.”
This year marks Geneva’s 50th consecutive observance. King, one of the most influential leaders in the civil rights movement, was slain in 1968.
The first part of Monday’s ceremony, a march from the Public Safety Building to City Hall, will look similar to the past — albeit with marchers required to wear face coverings, and with social distancing in place. A short program at Bicentennial Park follows, just as in previous years.
In a normal year, a lunch program with multiple speakers, along with plenty of music and singing, would conclude the festivities. However, in an effort to keep everything outdoors, that will not happen in 2021.
Golden expects everything to be wrapped up in about an hour.
“We knew we couldn’t do a lot, but we wanted to be tasteful, to be as respectful as we can,” Golden said. “I don’t think anyone will be speaking any more than five minutes at the longest.”
The march convenes at 9:30 a.m. at the Public Safety Building. Anyone planning to attend can park at the Social Security Administration building on Lewis Street, or in the Geneva Housing Authority lot on Tillman Street.
Before the march commences, the Rev. Cameron Miller, pastor of Trinity Episcopal Church, will deliver a prayer, and state Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, will offer a few remarks.
The procession will walk west on Lewis Street, turn left and move south down Genesee Street, then turn left onto Castle Street before stopping at City Hall. Golden said Bishop Andre Tubbs of the Worldwide International Ministry will deliver a prayer, and the committee has invited any city official interested in speaking to do so.
After departing City Hall, marchers will head to Bicentennial Park, where a short program is set to begin at 10:15.
Golden said marchers are welcome to bring signs — provided they are “in conjunction with the theme of the day. We don’t want anything political, or anything like that. We are not trying to foment trouble,” he said.
At Bicentennial Park, Patricia Garcia, superintendent of the Geneva City School District, and the Rev. Theresa Jackson, a pastor at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, will speak.
The program concludes with the African American Men’s Association coordinating a tribute to the late Jim Richmond Jr., who died Jan. 2 at the age of 89. Richmond co-founded the Geneva chapter of the NAACP, in addition to being a founding member of the AAMA and Mt. Olive. Richmond once had lunch with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta.
• • •
In Wayne County, the 35th annual MLK Day celebration will be held virtually this year. It’s set for a 1 p.m. start.
Wayne Action for Racial Equality has partnered with the Newark Library, Wayne County Partnership for Strengthening Families, and Finger Lakes Community Schools to create an online program honoring King and the late Congressman John Lewis. Register at bit.ly/WCMLK2021.
Before the program, middle and high school students throughout Wayne County are invited to participate in the sixth annual MLK Youth Leadership Workshop led by the Justice Organization for Youth. JOY is made up of Wayne County high school students, and sponsored by the Rural and Migrant Ministries Program in Lyons.
Students can register for the 2-hour workshop that begins at 9:30 a.m. at bit.ly/JOYMLK.