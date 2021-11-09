GENEVA — While three local residents have been arrested after shots were fired in the city early Sunday morning, the police investigation continues.
“We are still working this case,” Geneva Police Lt. Matt Valenti said Monday. “We are talking to more people. The investigation is not done.”
Jordan R. Spearman, 25, was charged with second-degree attempted murder. Carrington D.L. Johnson, 31, and Hollie L.M. DeWitt, 31, were charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Police responded to Geneva Street at about 1:45 a.m. to check on a report of shots fired. Witnesses told police they were traveling in a vehicle when someone they know shot at the vehicle as they drove by.
Valenti said there were two people in the vehicle, but neither was hit by gunfire, nor was the vehicle. They told police Spearman was the shooter.
Search warrants were conducted at a Geneva Street residence and in vehicles later in the day. A SWAT team was called in for assistance.
Valenti said police seized two handguns, but he declined to say who lived in the home where the guns were found.
“That is part of the investigation,” he said, adding that the shooting was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the community. “The parties knew each other. This was not a random act.”
Spearman, Johnson and DeWitt were taken to the Ontario County Jail for arraignment.
The Ontario and Seneca County sheriff’s departments, Seneca Falls police, and state police assisted city police.