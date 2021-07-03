CANANDAIGUA — The trial of a Geneva man arrested for his role in an alleged drive-by shooting is scheduled for November.
Ontario County First Assistant District Attorney Jason MacBride said a jury trial for Richard Hankerson is set to begin Nov. 8. Hankerson is being represented by attorney Clark Zimmermann.
Hankerson, 40, faces felony charges of attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon, and a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child.
He was arrested in June 2020 by Geneva police following an incident that allegedly occurred near the intersection of Exchange and State streets. Police said Hankerson pulled up next to another man who was stopped in traffic and fired a gun at him once. Police said the other driver was not hit and Hankerson sped away.
Hankerson was arrested several hours later.