GENEVA — Ryan Wallace said some folks may still be skeptical of the viability of a solar home project near the city’s lakefront, but the numbers tell a different story.
Wallace, chief executive officer and partner of the Solar Home Factory, which is building the homes at the development, said Lake Tunnel Solar Village is a success.
In fact, Wallace said 19 of the 20 housing units at the Elizabeth Blackwell Street site are sold.
The project was scaled back a while ago from a 30-unit development to 20 when it was discovered that New York State Electric and Gas had a major natural gas line running through the property, which limited the amount of developable land. However, Wallace said Lake Tunnel Solar Village would have had no difficulty selling 30.
Despite solid sales, he acknowledged that skeptics of the development remain.
“I understand it’s a different kind of development, that it’s not everyone’s cup of tea,” Wallace said Tuesday afternoon by phone from the site, where the company brought in two more homes the day before. “But we’re making jobs and selling like crazy and adding to the tax rolls. There is an inclination to question the viability of something that has not been seen in a style that is different from past development.”
The seven homes complete the first phase of the project, which Wallace said is about three months ahead of schedule. Several buyers are moving in next month.
The next step for the first phase is landscaping and paving. Ten more homes will be installed by year end as part of the second phase.
Wallace said the project is currently adding about $300,000 a month to city tax rolls, with an average sale price of $154,000 for the 650-square-foot town home. In a memo to City Council, Wallace said that “is the highest per-square-foot sales price in the county that is not directly on the water.”
The supplier of Lake Tunnel Solar Village housing units, the Solar Home Factory also is adding jobs, with 14 full-time employees with full benefits now part of the team, said Wallace. He said the company is hiring a new employee each month.
And the project is bringing new people into the region, with 75 percent coming from outside the Finger Lakes.
“Every single person who buys homes from us has commented on how vibrant and beautiful Geneva is,” said Wallace. “Our buyers are extremely excited.”
He indicated that two new solar-powered housing developments are planned by the Solar Home Factory, with many more potential projects on the horizon.
“We’re getting inquiries for other developments all over the state,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.