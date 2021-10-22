GENEVA — The Halloween Party scheduled for Saturday at the Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America lodge on Prospect Street has been canceled.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
What's Trending
-
Hog Wallow Tavern brings new element to downtown Geneva
-
BIGGER PICTURE: Part I — All is not well at Soldiers & Sailors
-
Connie's Diner to reopen Oct. 19
-
A Friendly acquisition: D’Amico Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram sold
-
Police make arrests in Wayne County robberies
-
BIGGER PICTURE: Part II — All is not well at Soldiers & Sailors
-
MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Kaitlin DeSantis is the picture of generosity for Clyde-Savannah High School seniors
-
Seneca County repeats claim to bottom of Seneca Lake in Geneva
-
Fire damages Waterloo business
-
Geneva teachers pull support for Superintendent Patricia Garcia
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Waterloo’s iconic Connie’s Diner, which was damaged in an August fire, reopens the morning of Oct. 19. What is your favorite diner in the four-county area?
You voted: