GENEVA — The $10.1 million downtown streetscape and Routes 5&20 project was to be substantially completed by the end of October, but it is looking less likely that the contractor will meet that deadline, City Council learned last week.
Nardozzi Paving & Construction said a host of issues — including delays of materials — have put the project behind schedule.
According to a project update provided by Joe Venuti, the city’s director of public works, Nardozzi had used 82% of its contract time, but had only completed 60% of its work as of last week.
Ward 2 Councilor Bill Pealer asked City Manager Amie Hendrix at Council’s Aug. 3 meeting if the city should be concerned. Hendrix said the city is in talks with Nardozzi about the matter but provided no details.
Venuti was not at the meeting and could not be reached for comment Monday.
Jim Nardozzi, president of Nardozzi Construction, said the delays are beyond the company’s control.
“The project is going as well as it can be considering the major material delays, design changes, unforeseen conditions with the preexisting infrastructure and significant delays in the railroad permit process that have contributed to legitimate global project delays,” he said Monday. “We’re working though them the best we can and still pushing the project to the finish line. Covid issues and raw material shortages are what the manufacturers are stating are part of the reason with the material delays.”
Nardozzi said there are “five locations on the project that were impacted by the railroad permit delays. Can’t get into specifics, but let’s just say we’ve been waiting over a year.”
Venuti’s report indicated Nardozzi is requesting a deadline extension and that it is being reviewed by the city.
A look at where the project stands:
• On the Routes 5&20 Corridor project, Nardozzi is working on the center lane, along with storm sewer upgrades, underground electrical work and the installation of the median granite curbing. The project involving reducing the highway from four to two lanes in the section that straddles downtown to improve connections — including pedestrian and bicycle — to the city’s lakefront.
• A traffic pattern switch on Routes 5&20 is expected the week Aug. 15, allowing contractors to work in the westbound lane. Nighttime paving is expected in this phase, and a short-term detour is planned. The detours announced earlier this year would route all traffic from Routes 5&20 to either North Street or Pre-Emption Road (County Road 6), depending on whether motorists are coming from the west or east. No schedule was divulged in the report.
• In the streetscape portion of the project, work continues on the decorative features, landscaping, brick pavers, sidewalk, signage, and green infrastructure along Castle and Exchange streets. The Buzzuto Center rain water collection system is being constructed. All traffic signal and street light work remains to be completed. Traffic light installations are currently being done at several intersections in the streetscape area.
The two projects received funding under the city’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative award that it received in 2016.
This story has been updated to indicate that the street light work is part of the DRI project. A previous version said it was not, based on incorrect information provided to the Finger Lakes Times.