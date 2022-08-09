Traffic lights
Buy Now

Contractors update the traffic light at the intersection of Castle and Genesee streets in downtown Geneva Friday as part of the DRI streetscape project.

 Spencer Tulis / Finger Lakes Times

GENEVA — The $10.1 million downtown streetscape and Routes 5&20 project was to be substantially completed by the end of October, but it is looking less likely that the contractor will meet that deadline, City Council learned last week.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Recommended for you