GENEVA — Three fifth-grade students at North Street School were the winners of a poster contest as part of the Geneva Fire Department’s activities for National Fire Prevention Week.
Numerous fifth-graders took part in the contest, drawing pictures to coincide with the fire prevention week theme of “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.”
Danalys Burgos took first place, Danielys Santiago second and Makenna Harris third.
Cam’s Pizzeria donated a pizza party to each fifth-grade class that participated in the contest.
Fire prevention week ran from Oct. 3-9, and the local fire department conducted fire drills in all city schools Oct. 6. The timed drills, done by volunteers and career department members, were under the direction of Chief Mike Combs.
Schools doing drills and their evacuation times were:
• St. Francis/St. Stephens School — 82 students, 1 minute, 6 seconds.
• West Street School — 316 students, 1 minute, 59 seconds.
• North Street School — 589 students, 1 minute, 47 seconds.
• Geneva Middle School — 445 students, 2 minutes, 10 seconds.
• Geneva High School — 555 students, 2 minutes, 30 seconds.
Combs said he and city fire officials were pleased with the evacuation times, cooperation of school officials and the orderly conduct of the students.
Fire prevention week activities for first- and third-graders were done virtually.