GENEVA — Three local fifth-graders were the winners of an annual poster contest as part of the Geneva Fire Department’s activities for National Fire Prevention Week.
Numerous fifth-graders took part in the contest, drawing pictures to coincide with the fire prevention week theme of “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape.”
Susannah Noel of North Street School took first place. Fllow NSS student Jina Santiago-Santiago was second, while Molly Lamson from St. Francis-St. Stephen School was third.
Cam’s Pizzeria donated a pizza party to each fifth-grade class that took part in the contest.
Fire prevention week ran from Oct. 9-15, and the local fire department conducted fire drills in all city schools Oct. 11. The timed drills, done by volunteers and career department members, were overseen by Chief Del Parrotta and Deputy Chief Mike Bucklin.
School evacuation times were:
• St. Francis/St. Stephens School — 92 students, 44 seconds.
• West Street School — 354 students, 1 minute, 36 seconds.
• North Street School — 546 students, 1 minute, 37 seconds.
• Geneva Middle School — 456 students, 1 minute, 56 seconds.
• Geneva High School — 527 students, 2 minutes, 11 seconds.
Bucklin, who was in charge of local fire prevention week activities, said fire officials were pleased with the times of the drills, cooperation of school officials, and orderly conduct of the students.
Fire prevention week activities also were conducted for all first- and third-graders. First-graders heard a fire safety talk, watched a video, and were shown a firefighter in turnout gear along with firefighting equipment. First-graders also saw a firefighter using a hose line and given a tour of a fire truck.
Third-graders heard a fire safety speech and visited a fire safety smoke trailer, where they could point out and see fire safety violations that could lead to a home fire. The trailer was then filled with fake smoke and students were told how to exit through a window.
Firefighters assisted in the evacuation from the trailer.
Parrotta and Bucklin said the Shortsville Fire Department provided the trailer.