GENEVA — The application process continues for the Geneva City School District superintendent position held by Trina Newton, who is retiring at the end of the school year after joining the district in 2011.
Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES Superintendent Vicky Ramos, lead consultant for the superintendent search, said this past week that the application process is open until March 6.
Interviews will be held in March and April, with the Board of Education selecting finalists and the choice for superintendent the same month. Ramos said she is confident that a new superintendent will be in place by July 1, 2020, which is the anticipated start date.
A superintendent search survey of the district community was done, and Ramos said that information was shared with the Board of Education in executive session on Jan. 13. Through the survey results, said Ramos, the board was able to finalize their vacancy announcement.
The job posting states that “residency is strongly preferred. The successful candidate will be immersed in the school community and an active participant.”
The salary range is $150,00 to $190,000, based on background and experience, said the posting.
The announcement states that the next superintendent must have “demonstrated administrative experience and accomplishments” and a “proven track record of supporting and improving academic programs; a genuine leadership style that promotes trust and supports a positive school culture and learning environment; a proven ability in strategic thinking to continue supporting our emerging educational priorities and student academic experiences for all diverse learners; a strong work ethic, along with an understanding of educational finance, fiscal management and budget development; a deep understanding of bilingual programming and a diverse school community.”
The district said students, staff and community members will have a role in the interview process, with the Board of Education making the final decision.
The application and additional information can be found at wflboces.org/geneva.