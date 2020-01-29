GENEVA — Lou Guard represents the city’s 3rd and 4th Wards on the Ontario County Board of Supervisors and also is a member of the board’s Planning and Environmental Quality Committee, which oversees the Ontario County Landfill in Seneca.
Guard is not happy with the odor problem at the landfill and has vowed to not back down from holding landfill officials to finding a solution.
He also is urging local residents to join him in engaging on the issue.
In an email to “neighbors and friends,” Guard, an attorney for Hobart and William Smith Colleges, noted a recent statement from Casella Waste Services, operator of the landfill, that odors are expected to worsen in the coming days and weeks while installation of new gas wells takes place.
“I am aggravated by any worsening odors, even while I am cautiously optimistic with regard to potential results from his round of well installations,” Guard said. He said the committee was told that drones equipped with sensory equipment flew over the landfill and identified “hot spots” where gas is escaping. The new wells are meant to release pressure and capture gases before they are released into the air.
“I am heartened by the fact that this recent plan seems to me to be one of the most thoughtful and data driven approaches employed by Casella to date. But I am also highly skeptical,” he wrote.
Guard said he’s aware that odor is a problem that has lingered for years, with the past seven or more years revealing what he would term a “slow crawl’’ toward acknowledging and dealign with the problem. He cited the hiring of SCS Engineers in 2018. He said he advocated for a reduction in the amount of wastewater treatment plant sludge, which helped reduce odors. “I also believe that other supervisors from across the county are more attuned to the issue than ever before and are listening with an open mind,” he said.
“Everyone has driven by the facility and it is well known that odors are reaching further west and north. I continue to espouse and affirm the view that the landfill needs to close upon the expiration of its lease (2028) and I am actively working and forming partnerships to this end,” Guard said.
He said a project is underway that he believes will bolster the county’s bargaining position when it comes to its relationship with Casella, and he hopes to report more on that in the future.
He urges people to let him known how they feel about his efforts regarding the landfill.
“I don’t intend to back down. The odors are a nuisance. I smell them when you smell them and they drive me crazy,” Guard wrote.
He said he expects nothing but the “best in class” operation from the county and Casella and will scrutinize their dealings at the committee and staff level. He said he uses the odor hotline and if it doesn’t work, he complains to the county administration.
“The Finger Lake is no place for a landfill and in the meantime, until it shuts down for good, I will continue to do everything in my power to make sure the best interests of county residents are put first,” he said. “Please stay engaged on this issue and keep us all honest.”