GENEVA — It’s official: The city has begun the search for a successor to City Manager Sage Gerling, whose last day is Friday.
Gerling is departing city government for a job at Cornell AgriTech in Geneva.
The posting, released by the city Tuesday, is headlined, “Leave Your Imprint on a True Small-City Renaissance!”
It reads: “The City of Geneva, in the bustling Finger Lakes Region of upstate New York, is seeking a dynamic, results-oriented leader to continue the momentum of transformation and rebirth. The city values the market-driven and collaboration-based solutions to inspire investment and tackle urban challenges. These efforts are bearing fruit with a vibrant, mixed-use historic downtown district, revitalized neighborhoods, active public waterfront, and immense community pride and engagement.”
The starting salary is estimated at $120,000, depending on qualifications and experience, the posting says. City residency is required, with a negotiated time frame for moving into Geneva.
According to the posting, successful candidates should have a background in economic development, budgeting, management, team leadership and labor relations. The city is requesting applicants have a minimum of five years of senior-level experience, and preferably 7-10.
Applications are due by Feb. 18.
At its meeting Jan. 5, City Council appointed Jennifer Slywka, the city’s director of human resources, as acting city manager. She will serve until a permanent city manager takes office or until July 31, whichever comes first. She will return to her human resources role at that time.
A search committee consisting a broad spectrum of Geneva community organizations, businesses and individuals is being formed. Preliminary interviews via Zoom are projected to begin in April, with in-person sessions with finalists in May. The hope is to have the position filled in June.
The city manager opening comes following a divisive two years for City Council, where members clashed over a number of issues, most notably police-reform measures. Mayor Steve Valentino said given what’s transpired, the city will need to sell prospective candidates on the job. To that end, a page connected to the job description points to the attributes of living and working in Geneva.
“Geneva offers the perfect blend of big city amenities, multicultural heritage and small-town charm,” it says.
Assistant City Manager/Comptroller Adam Blowers, the man whom Gerling had hoped would serve as acting city manager upon her departure, is leaving his post at the end of the month. Council has not made a determination on his position.