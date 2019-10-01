GENEVA — The Geneva 2020 organization is looking to honor someone who has made a significant impact on the success of Geneva’s young people — and it has selected its first Youth Advocate of the Year Award.
The new honor will be handed out at the annual Geneva 2020 Community Convening, which is set for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at Club 86.
According to Geneva 2020, the award “will recognize an individual for extraordinary accomplishments on a large or small scale, positively impacting the ‘cradle-to-career’ success of Geneva’s children.”
In a release, the organization said those efforts could include launching a program to take on a specific challenge or opportunity, raising funds for existing initiative or leading a project that benefits youth.
“If you know of a parent that exhibits exemplary leadership by engaging and partnering with other parents to support the cradle-to-career success of Geneva’s children, a teacher who embodies the ideals of an ideal educator or a community champion whose collaborative spirit and leadership have positively impacted our community, we want to recognize them,” the organization said.
Applications will be reviewed by the Geneva 2020 Executive Committee, and an announcement will be made at the Oct. 23 event.
Among the key areas identified under 2020:
• Kindergarten readiness (age 0-5 development).
• Literacy success.
• STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and design and math) success.
• Graduation rate improvement.
• College and career readiness.
Graduation rates have risen from 70.7 percent to 85 percent since Geneva 2020 was launched in 2011, “but there is still much to do.”
To submit a nomination, Geneva 2020 needs your name and contact information, as well as the nominee’s name and contact information.
Those submitting nominations need to answer the following question: How has the nominee demonstrated outstanding youth advocacy and leadership with a focus on the cradle-to-career success of children enrolled in Geneva city schools?
Additionally, those submitting nominations are asked to “describe how the nominee’s work to engage with others (parents, teachers, community members, etc.) reinforces the work of Geneva 2020’s Action Teams (Kindergarten Readiness, Literacy Success, STEAM Success, College and Career Readiness, Attendance).”
Nominations should be sent to Katie Flowers, director of community engagement and service learning at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, at kflowers@hws.edu by Oct. 9.
For more about Geneva 2020, go to https://bit.ly/2nSYe9J.