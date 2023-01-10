GENEVA — The city School District’s Board of Education was expected to approve a plan Monday night to move second-grade classes back to West Street School for the 2023-24 year.
In turn, it will relocate the Head Start and Universal Pre-K programs from West Street to North Street.
According to the district, the decision came following a study by a 38-person committee that included staff, administrators and parents. Input also was provided through a “ThoughtExchange” online survey, which received 232 responses.
According to the resolution that was to be approved at Monday night’s school board meeting, “the committee determined that the reconfiguration plan would have a minimal impact on the overall district transportation plan and on food service programs; could be accomplished utilizing current building space and without any new building construction; would reallocate resources in a way that will better support students from both a social-emotional and instructional standpoint and therefore have a positive impact on student outcomes; and that the costs associated with such a reconfiguration could be absorbed within existing grants and budget lines within the general fund.”
District spokesperson Heather Swanson said the “recommendation is part of our continued focus on creating safe, positive learning environments and improving academic achievement. Currently, North Street School holds grades 2-5. As a result, we have as many students at North Street as at our high school.”
She added that “servicing that number of students in the building is a challenge from a behavioral and a program standpoint. Reducing the number of students at North Street School and returning to a traditional primary K-2 and intermediate 3-5 model will provide us with an opportunity to streamline our instructional program and our social-emotional learning needs.”
Swanson noted that grade 2 was at West Street until 2018, but was moved to North Street because of space limitations.
“Space is still a challenge at West Street School, which is why this change will also include moving Head Start/Pre-K to a wing at North Street,” Swanson explained. “Because Head Start/Pre-K has a set of specific, federally determined guidelines, it will continue to function at North Street in the same way that it functions at West.”
A draft timeline calls for transition steps through the spring semester, with staffing plans completed, as well as follow-up communications to staff and families.
Physical work is set to start in April, including reconstruction of classroom bathrooms in the second grade wing at North Street School during spring break and the rest of the work completed during summer recess.