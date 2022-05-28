GENEVA — The Town Board has approved two local laws related to agricultural commerce and tourism in the town.
Town Supervisor Mark Venuti said both measures passed by a 3-1 margin following more public hearings on the topic at a special meeting Thursday.
Venuti and board members Bob McCarthy and Mitch Wilber voted in favor of the laws. Board member Jeff Dunham was opposed. Board member Kim Aliperti, who co-owns Billsboro Winery with her husband, Vinny, abstained.
The laws modify current regulations for events hosted by area wineries, breweries and agriculture-related operations, including music. Venuti said the events will only be allowed in ag zones and the scenic overlay district along Route 14.
A previous public hearing on the topic included opposition from people who believe the changes could lead to large events that may include amplified music.
The laws include specific conditions for those events and language that says they will be controlled strictly. That includes the events not lasting past 10 p.m., maintaining a reasonable noise level, a vegetated buffer between the event site and residential areas, no more than three events at a site per week, and occupancy limits for those establishments set by state agencies.
The laws also include penalties for non-compliance, including fines of up to $500.
In an email to the Times, McCarthy said he believes the laws will put town wineries and breweries on equal footing with competitors on the Seneca Lake Wine Trail that can offer such events.
“Taken together, they create a healthy balance between fostering our town’s economy and protecting the quality of life of our residents,” he wrote. “I think it’s important to support the town’s breweries and wineries. They provide employment, are good for agriculture ... and are essential to our growing tourism industry.”
In an email to the Times, Dunham said while he agrees the town needs to address issues about ag commerce and zoning, particularly as they relate to breweries and wineries, he feels the laws should clearly define an event.
“The community, the industries impacted, and members of the Planning Board were asking for clarification on what constitutes an event and we did not provide it to them,” Dunham wrote. “One of the largest concerns was whether or not the town has the ability to effectively enforce some of the new constraints placed on these businesses. Defining an event would have removed ambiguity and made the job of our code enforcement officer easier.”