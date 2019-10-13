GENEVA — While spending in next year’s town budget is going up about half a million dollars, there still will be no town property tax.
The Town Board approved the 2020 budget at its meeting Wednesday. Supervisor Mark Venuti said total spending is approximately $5.4 million, up from the current budget of about $4.9 million.
Venuti said estimated revenue next year is about $4.7 million, up from this year’s $4.4 million. There was no comment on the budget at a public hearing before the board approved it.
“There is nothing significantly new in the budget. The town remains able to fund its operations without a general fund property tax,” Venuti said, adding that town officials recently received a report from the state comptroller’s office on the town’s 2018 finances.
“This is done annually for every municipality, and the town again scored very well, the conclusion being the town is neither under nor susceptible to being under fiscal stress.”
The board also approved a nearly $5 million water improvement project. Venuti said it will expand the town’s water capacity to keep up with current demand and growth in the towns of Geneva, Seneca, Benton, and Torrey — the latter will be supplied by the town of Geneva’s water plant.
Venuti said a fourth well will be installed at the town’s well field near Kashong in the coming weeks. A new storage tank in the town of Seneca will be added to the system next year.
“It’s a $5 million project, but about $3 million is covered by a state grant,” he said. “The rest will be shared with the town of Seneca — Seneca paying 66 percent of the cost and Geneva 34 percent.”
The board also approved water rate increases starting next year. Town residents will pay two percent more for water, while town of Benton rates will go up 25 cents per 1,000 gallons used.
Town officials said the rates have not gone up in at least three years.