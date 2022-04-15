GENEVA — The Town Board paved the way for a mixed-use development off Route 14 at its meeting Tuesday night, while holding off on a local law that would modify regulations for events hosted by wineries, breweries and agriculture-related operations.
Town Supervisor Mark Venuti said that following a public hearing, the board passed Local Law 2-2022 for a planned-unit development behind Big aLICe Brewing. The vote was unanimous.
The project, which is proposed by developer Jacob Fox, could feature single-family homes and guest cabins for agri-tourism demonstrations and events. Fox said most of the 60 acres in the project will be used for “regenerative agriculture.”
Regeneration International defines regenerative agriculture as “farming and grazing practices that, among other benefits, reverse climate change by rebuilding soil organic matter and restoring degraded soil biodiversity — resulting in both carbon drawdown and improving the water cycle.”
Fox plans to live on the land where Red Jacket Orchards once grew apples.
“Our hope is to bring farmers, researchers and people from other parts of the country to see what we are doing out here,” Fox said recently.
While the Town Board approved the local law to create the planned-unit development, it held off on a decision to enact Local Law 3-2022, which would amend the definition of agricultural commerce in town zoning, Venuti said. A public hearing was held related to the local law.
“We received a lot of materials late, so we did the environmental review but did not act on the local law, putting it off until the May Town Board meeting,” he said.
If approved, the law would modify current regulations for events hosted by area wineries, breweries and agriculture-related operations, including music. Venuti said the current definition of agriculture commerce doesn’t explicitly address these smaller events. Under the change, such events would only be allowed in agricultural zones and the scenic overlay district along Route 14.
Some opponents believe it could lead to larger events that could include amplified music.