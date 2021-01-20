GENEVA — The town has formed a committee to look at fire protection and funding the town’s three departments.
The Town Board approved the committee last week. It will be chaired by board member Bob McCarthy, who said the first meeting will be Thursday.
“The committee will keep a completely open mind during this process of analyzing how the town can best fund the fire departments,” McCarthy said. “The protective services the fire departments provide the town are invaluable, and we want to make sure their resources allow them to complete their mission of providing firefighting services to the town.”
Town Supervisor Mark Venuti will be on the committee too. He said the Town Board discussed the issue last October, during budget season, when talking about the yearly contracts with its three fire districts — White Springs, West Lake Road, and North Side.
“They are getting paid about the same amount, but are vastly different,” said Venuti, noting White Springs responds to about 300 calls per year, West Lake Road less than 100, and North Side about 40.
In addition to McCarthy and Venuti, the committee also will include Floyd Kofahl, the town’s code enforcement officer and fire marshal; all three fire chiefs or a representative designated by them; and town residents Josephine Perry and Mitch Wilber. McCarthy said Perry lives in the West Lake Road district and Wilber in the North Side district. McCarthy and Venuti live in the White Springs districts.
McCarthy said the town currently allocates about $100,000 annually to each of the three fire departments. The committee is expected to meet monthly from January to May, then submit a report to the Town Board at its June meeting.
“The committee’s work will follow the numbers, and all three fire departments will have input and participate in the committee’s recommendations to the Town Board,” McCarthy said.
In other board action:
• BOARDS — The Town Board approved reducing the number of people on the town Planning Board from seven to five, with one alternate. Officials said getting a quorum for a seven-member board was difficult at times.
The Town Board also approved having an alternate on the Zoning Board of Appeals. That panel has not had an alternate before.