GENEVA — Due to the rise in area COVID-19 cases, the Town Board has decided that its December meetings will return to video/audio only.
Town Supervisor Mark Venuti said the return to virtual sessions will begin with the Dec. 8 meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. People can access those by computer at us02web.zoom.us/j/86300606826. The meeting ID is 863 0060 6826.
People also can access the meeting by phone at 1-646-558-8656, with the same meeting ID.
Anyone with questions can contact Venuti at (315) 789-3922 or supervisor@townofgeneva.com.