GENEVA — The Town Board will hold a work session Wednesday on a proposed local law and zoning change to define agricultural commerce.
The meeting will begin at 4:30 p.m. in Town Hall.
According to a notice on the town website, the meeting is open to the public but public comment will not be taken, and no action will be taken on the proposed law after the session.
There was a public hearing on the topic at last week’s regular board meeting. Town Supervisor Mark Venuti said a vote is likely at the board’s May 10 meeting.
If approved, the law would modify current regulations for events hosted by area wineries, breweries and agriculture-related operations, including music. Venuti said the events would only be allowed in ag zones and the scenic overlay district along Route 14.
Some opponents believe it could lead to larger events that could include amplified music.