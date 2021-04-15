GENEVA — The Town Board is taking another crack at having the speed limit lowered on a stretch of Carter Road near the city, and now they have a state senator in their corner.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the board approved a resolution asking the state Department of Transportation to reduce the limit from 40 mph to 30 mph between Angelo Street and Gambee Road.
There is no pedestrian sidewalk there, and Supervisor Mark Venuti said students who live in that area — including the Woodlands apartment complex behind North Side Fire Department — have to walk on the shoulder of the road to get to the high school or middle school.
Many years ago, a child walking to school was killed after being hit by a vehicle in the area.
Town officials noted Carter Road also is hilly in that area, reducing visibility and making it unsafe to drive the current speed limit.
Venuti said state DOT officials have said no to several previous town requests to lower the speed limit, but they are trying again after a town resident contacted state Sen. Pam Helming, who sent a letter to the DOT.
In addition, the town has asked the Ontario County highway superintendent to support the reduction.
If the state approves the request, the town would install new speed limit signs and have the road patrolled by the sheriff’s office to enforce it.
“It may be possible this time,” Venuti said.
In other action Tuesday:
• BOX FIELD — The board agreed to proceed with construction of a box lacrosse/soccer field behind Town Hall.
Venuti said the town’s garden area will be moved to the south side of the building to make room for the field. The garden is for residents who want plots for vegetables and flowers.
Venuti added that residents interested in a plot should contact his assistant, Eric Reuscher, at (315) 789-3922, ext. 304, or accounting@townofgeneva.com.
• PAVILION — Venuti said the board agreed to build a pavilion for public use at the Kashong Conservation Area, which has been getting a lot of use.
“These outdoor amenities are being stepped up in the hope of providing safe outside activities for people, including the bike park,” Venuti said. “We’ve also added picnic tables and benches to the bike park area.”
• HERITAGE AREA — The board approved supporting the Finger Lakes region possibly being designated as a National Heritage Area.
The National Park Service is seeking public comment in a feasibility study on the topic.
• APPOINTMENTS — The board approved town resident Jeff Trickler, the former Geneva police chief, to be an alternate member of the town Planning Board.
The board also approved town resident Patrick Cardinale to be an alternate member of the Zoning Board of Appeals.