GENEVA — The town and city are getting a $149,000 grant for sustainability efforts, with a focus on food waste diversion.
“The town is the lead applicant (on the grant), but all of the efforts will benefit residents of both communities and the region in general by improving our strategy to wean us off reliance on the landfill and focus on sustainability,” town Supervisor Mark Venuti said.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture grant is part of $9.4 million going to 45 cooperative agreements across the country through the agency’s Compost and Food Waste Reduction program. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The grant requires matching funds, and those are being provided by local non-profit BluePrint Geneva and Hobart and William Smith Colleges.
“This project allows us to meet resident demand for additional yard debris pickups and a convenient composting solution for residents or larger apartment buildings, as well as getting more resources to community partners that are running emergency food programs to help our neighbors,” city Manager Amie Hendrix said.
USDA officials said projects must demonstrate economic benefits; make compost easily accessible to farmers and community gardeners; integrate other food waste strategies, including food recovery efforts; and collaborate with multiple partners.
What is being called the Geneva Compost and Food Waste Diversion will involve a variety of partners to improve the environmental justice profile of Geneva. That will include diverting food waste and other biodegradables from the waste stream, generating nutrient-rich compost, improving soil quality, reducing reliance on fertilizers, and engaging in food recovery efforts that take “extra” food and get it to community members in need.
In addition to the creation of a shared sustainability coordinator, the grant funds will be used to:
• Promote “lake friendly” practices.
• Decrease agricultural reliance on fertilizers.
• Engage residents in food waste diversion with a special emphasis on renters in the city and homebound residents in the town.
• Work to achieve a gold-level rating for both the town and city through the New York State Climate Smart Communities program, thereby opening additional avenues of municipal funding.
• Enhance the “food recovery” strategy to bring unused food from commercial kitchens to the emergency food network to serve local residents.
Town residents unable to get to the town transfer station on White Springs Road will receive weekly curbside compost service at no cost for two years. City residents at Lyceum Heights, Elmcrest, and Seneca Apartments will receive weekly compost service at no cost for two years, which expands a program offered to low-income residents in city wards 5 and 6.
Venuti said the grant was prepared by a community volunteer who saw an opportunity for significant local impact.
“This person knew about this program that could solve a funding crunch in public works for the city and to enhance our efforts to boost environmental stewardship,” he said. “The plan is to divert food waste from the trash by any means, including backyard composting.”
“This is a great community partnership,” Hendrix added.