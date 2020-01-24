GENEVA — Until further notice, the town’s communications committee will meet the first Tuesday of each month at Town Hall, 3750 County Road 6.
The committee is dedicated to building and improving all avenues of communication between town residents and government. The meetings will start at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Town Board member Kim Aliperti at (315) 521-4683 or kimapilperti@townofgeneva.com.
The town sustainability committee will meet the first Wednesday of each month until further notice. Those meetings will begin at 5:30 p.m. in Town Hall.
That panel is dedicated to fostering practices that meet current needs without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their needs. It works on issues relating to energy, waste management and water quality.
For more information, contact committee chairperson Jennifer Grant at jengrant5316@gmail.com.
Both committee meetings are open to the public, and input and participation from the public are encouraged. Find more information at townofgeneva.com.