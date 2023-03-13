GENEVA — With an eye toward the Ontario County landfill’s expected closure in 2028, town officials are considering a bigger recycling and disposal station on more than 10 acres of land behind Town Hall that stretches to Route 14A.
“We are just out of space at our current transfer station,” town Supervisor Mark Venuti said. “We are probably years away from having a running station up there off 14A, but we are looking into it — what we would need, how much space, cost, grant funding available. This is not an imminent thing, but we need to start looking so we are ready. It’s less than six years before the landfill closes.”
Venuti and Jacob Fox, the town’s sustainability coordinator, are working with Cornell University’s Design Connect team on the plan. Design Connect is a student-run, community-design organization that provides students with practical experience while working with upstate New York municipalities on low-cost viable design and planning services.
“We used them six or seven years ago when they did something for us on the intersection of County Road 6 and (Routes) 5&20,” Venuti said. “They produce a quality product at little or no cost.”
Venuti said the current transfer station, at 32 White Springs Road behind the former Town Hall, shares space with the town highway, water, and sewer departments. He added that expansion of the transfer station is not possible there.
In 2022 the “Geneva Joint Working Group on Waste and Materials Management” was charged by the city of Geneva Green Committee and town of Geneva Sustainability Committee to identify ways to reduce the financial impact of the landfill’s closure while improving environmental stewardship and materials management.
The working group came up with a report with recommendations for the city and town; read it at townofgeneva.com. Venuti said upgrading the town’s transfer station was one of the priorities and presents opportunities to address some of the other recommendations of the working group:
• Expanding food waste reduction and diversion.
• Expanding retail outlets for secondhand items.
• Expanding engagement with schools, health care facilities, and other institutions.
• Updating requirements for hauling and assisting with training.
• Advocating for more aggressive state and local policies.
• Exploring new waste disposal/transformation technologies.
Food-waste reduction and diversion is a big component of the plan. The town and city were awarded a $149,000 grant recently toward sustainability efforts, with a focus on food waste diversion, and Venuti said working with schools, health care facilities, and restaurants will be important.
“They are big generators of food waste. We want to work with them to move the needle in the right direction,” Venuti said. “There is also an educational component for children. If they learn good sustainability habits when are kids, they will have those habits when they are adults.”
Venuti said the town has more than 10 acres of available land behind Town Hall as a potential site for the upgraded transfer station. A food-waste pickup system is being considered to reach community members who live at the outer edges of the town.
An upgraded station could lead to the co-location of reuse initiatives, recycling, food scrap collection, and waste consolidation in a central facility. Reuse of materials would be prioritized, followed by recycling or composting with waste as a last resort.
Improving the transfer station could help minimize the amount of waste that residents have to pay to dispose of, recover valuable materials, keep economic benefits within the community, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Venuti said he and Fox also have toured the Ithaca-based Finger Lakes ReUse Center, which works to reduce landfill waste by rehabilitating and selling secondhand items.
“They just about break even financially,” Venuti said. “It’s a tremendous facility with operations and employment, and training.”
Venuti said Design Connect representatives will be at the old Town Hall from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 25, a day when the transfer station is open. The event will include refreshments.
Town officials also are urging people to complete a material management survey at bit.ly/townofgenevasurvey by March 20. Design Connect’s recommendations will be presented in May.
“Design Connect will have easels and drawings and want to hear what the community thinks,” Venuti said. “It will be a good opportunity for people to grab a doughnut and a cup of coffee and check it out.”