GENEVA — The town Planning Board will have a special meeting Wednesday on the topic of agricultural commerce and tourism.
Specifically, the board will discuss proposed amendments to the town code and a proposed local law adding conditions for ag commerce and tourism.
The meeting, open to the public, will start at 7 p.m. at the town hall.
On Thursday, the town board will hold a second public hearing on proposed local laws and zoning changes related to the issue. The hearings will start at 6 p.m. at town hall.
If approved, the laws would modify current regulations for events hosted by area wineries, breweries and agriculture-related operations, including music.
The town board could vote on the proposed laws after the hearings.