GENEVA — The Geneva Walmart is fully operational again more than a month after fire broke out in what authorities have labeled a case of arson.
On Monday, the company posted on its Facebook page that the store “is officially 100 percent open! Keep in mind there may still be limited stock in some areas. We would like to thank all our customers and community for your patience and understanding.”
After re-opening the pharmacy on Jan. 25, three days after the blaze, the store has been incrementally opening departments, with each re-opening announced on Facebook.
The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office determined the fire was intentionally set, and they have charged a juvenile female, who is younger than 18, with second-degree arson, a class B felony under state penal law. Because of her age, few details have been divulged regarding the charge.
Firefighters arrived on Jan. 22 to find thick smoke in a portion of the store, and additional departments were called in to aid the White Springs Fire Department.
The department said employees reported flames that reached the ceiling in a merchandise area on the west side of the store, which employees call the “celebration area,” including crafts. The store sprinkler system knocked down most of the fire, and firefighters and others doused the rest of the flames. The store suffered significant smoke and water damage.