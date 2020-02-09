GENEVA — The fire-damaged Geneva Walmart announced on its Facebook page Saturday that additional areas of its store had reopened to shoppers.
“We are excited to announce that we have now opened stationary/home office, electronics, hardware, automotive and sporting goods for customer shopping! We look forward to seeing you soon!,” the post read.
The store was heavily damaged in a Jan. 22 fire that was later determined to be arson; a juvenile girl was charged and the case will be handled in Family Court.
Walmart reopened its pharmacy on Jan. 25, three days after the fire, and its grocery section on Jan. 28. The Reliant Credit Union and SmartStyle hair salon also reopened that day. Online grocery service resumed last Monday.
According to White Springs Fire Chief Tim Higgins, the store’s sprinkler system helped contain the blaze. There was heavy smoke and water damage to a portion of the building as well as ceiling damage in the general area of the fire, while shelves and merchandise were damaged in several aisles, he said.