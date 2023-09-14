GENEVA — Ward 3 City Councilor Jan Regan will hold a town hall meeting for ward residents from 6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Geneva Community Center, 160 Carter Road.
“This is an opportunity to hear from residents about their own concerns and questions,” she said. “Topics could include recent Council action on short-term rentals, zoning, community events, or any topic of interest to Geneva citizens.”
Regan said Terri Brinson-Gwynn, who is running for the Ward 3 seat on the Democrat ticket in the Nov. 7 general election, also will attend.
Contact Regan at jregan@geneva.ny.us with any questions ahead of the meeting.