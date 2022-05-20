GENEVA — Jan Regan, who represents Ward 3 on City Council, will host a town hall meeting from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Lafayette Circle at the intersection of Lafayette and North Brook streets.
In case of rain, a new location will be announced on Facebook and the city website the day of the event.
Residents are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.
While Regan wants residents to bring issues of interest to her, she has put forward several initiations she is currently working on as possible discussion points:
• Sidewalk ordinance: Currently, residents must pay for sidewalk repair upon sale of their home, regardless of what caused sidewalk damage. Is this a fair system?
• Hauling agreements: City Council is looking at adding at least one additional hauler to take care of trash in the city. Regan is proposing initiatives to encourage diversion of waste to the landfill that would accompany any ordinance change in hauling.
• Recreation programming: How do we get this department thriving in current job and funding reality?
• City green spaces: How best to care for new and existing city garden beds.
Updates on the marina project, the search for a city manager and police review procedures may be points of discussion too.
Contact Regan at jregan@geneva.ny.us with questions or topics of interest to residents.