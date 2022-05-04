GENEVA — The Geneva Women’s Assembly is asking the city to provide a status update on the doctored image of Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra that was purportedly used as a screensaver on a police department computer.
However, the city’s mayor said details will be released when the investigation is complete.
Images of Salamendra on a police department computer were revealed in a press conference prior to the April 20 City Council meeting. Members voted 6-3 later that night against appealing state Supreme Court Justice Craig Doran’s rejection of the local law that created the Police Accountability Board.
Salamendra said the photos came anonymously from someone within the police station. The image showed eight panels with GPD placed on the councilor’s forehead.
Salamendra is a vocal critic of city police operations and was a chief proponent of the PRB.
The Women’s Assembly said Tuesday afternoon that the public deserves to know what is happening with the matter, and Salamendra agreed.
“Outrage from the councilor’s supporters and supporters of civic decency has been met with full and total silence by Mayor (Steve) Valentino and Chief (Mike) Passalacqua,” the Women’s Assembly alleged. “Will this council address these claims of harassment at Wednesday’s meeting? Has an investigation been conducted? Have the officers who created the image been disciplined? And more broadly: Will they tell the public what their plans are to address accountability in a city with a long and documented history of police violations of conduct? Do they plan to hold the chief accountable for what is clearly an out-of-control police department?”
Valentino said an investigation is underway, but that it is premature to make statements publicly regarding its status.
“Contrary to some commentary in the community and from some councilors, we do take this very seriously,” he said Tuesday afternoon. “One thing we will not do is compromise the process of thoroughly investigating the issue. The community can rest assure that this type of activity and lack of professionalism is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. There is an ongoing investigation into the screensaver that needs to be completed. Once we get to that point we will share more information.”
City Council meets tonight at 7 p.m. at the Public Safety Building on Exchange Street, where it will discuss Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera’ proposal to create a police accountability committee. It would have oversight functions similar to the defunct PRB. Camera said it would be considered a standing committee of City Council.