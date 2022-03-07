GENEVA — The Geneva Women’s Assembly is hosting events to celebrate International Women’s Day.
From 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Dove Block downtown, an International Women’s Day Art Build is planned, featuring an evening of community and crafts.
“We’ll provide all the banner, placard and stencil supplies you need to get ready to rally on March 12, plus food and crafts for kids,” the Women’s Assembly said in a press release.
At 3 p.m. Saturday, the llocal International Women’s Day Rally, “A better world is possible if we fight for it together!,” will be held at at Bicentennial Park.
“Join the Geneva Women’s Assembly, progressive organizations and everyday people from across the region this International Women’s Day to build the solidarity we need to survive and thrive within this racist, sexist, capitalist system,” the Women’s Assembly said. “Rally to voice our rage, fight for the future and celebrate the importance of women’s activism here in the Finger Lakes and around the world.”
Go to facebook.com/gwassembly for more on these events and other Women’s Assembly activities.